Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Frozen chicken recall alert

Wayne Farms in Decatur is recalling over 400,000 pounds of chicken.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 6:30 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

You may want to check your freezer before you make dinner!

Decatur based Wayne Farms has issued a recall for 438,960 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products. The company says they may be contaminated with metal pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection service posted the recall on its website.

The products were produced between July 4th, 2018 and July 17th. You can find a list of all the recalled products here. They share a recall bear establishment number of “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was first reported on July 27th. The company says there have been no reports of illness. If you have one of these products in your freezer, you’re asked to throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events