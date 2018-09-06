Frozen chicken recall alert

You may want to check your freezer before you make dinner!

Decatur based Wayne Farms has issued a recall for 438,960 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products. The company says they may be contaminated with metal pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection service posted the recall on its website.

The products were produced between July 4th, 2018 and July 17th. You can find a list of all the recalled products here. They share a recall bear establishment number of “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was first reported on July 27th. The company says there have been no reports of illness. If you have one of these products in your freezer, you’re asked to throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them.