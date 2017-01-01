Friends will gather to honor crew members killed in Shoals Air Evac crash

Saturday, will mark the ten year anniversary of an Air Evac crash in the Shoals that killed three crew members.

The crash happened on December 30, 2007. Pilot, Michael Baker, paramedic Allan Bragwell, and nurse Tiffany Miles were killed during a search and rescue mission in Colbert County when their helicopter crashed.

The crash happened near Cherokee about five miles into a wooded area. The Air Evac crew was called in to help search for a missing hunter. For many who were there that day and witnessed the crash it will be a sight forever etched in their memories and a pain of loss still felt to this day.

"We were just getting a notification that Air Evac was fixing to leave out and somebody called and said we found him," said Colbert County Emergency Management Director, Mike Melton. "Air Evac made another circle to come back and shine the light."

Melton said he felt a sense of relief after they had gotten word that the missing hunter had been found with the help of the Air Evac crew, but that relief was soon shattered.

"I remember looking up and seeing the helicopter and it was going down," said Melton. "To this day I can still close my eyes and see that and see it happening."

Melton knew Air Evac Paramedic Allan Bragwell personally. He said his love for life and a desire to help people is something all of the crew members shared. Melton said they were heroes that didn't need capes.

"They gave it all. The ultimate price, but they were there willing and able to help with anybody. Anything, anytime we called on them they were always there," said Melton.

First responders in the Shoals, family members, and those who knew the crew personally will hold a special ceremony for them tomorrow and honor these heroes.