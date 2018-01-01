Friday Storms May Bring Isolated Damaging Wind

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the Tennessee Valley Friday afternoon. A risk for severe thunderstorms is increasing to our west along the Mississippi River Valley. That risk just reaches into the Shoals right along the Mississippi state line. The strongest storms will stay well west of us. They will weaken as they track from Mississippi into Alabama. Those weakening storms could produce brief periods of damaging 60 mph winds.

The morning drive on Friday will be dry. Clouds will steadily build, making for a cloudy lunch hour. Rain will begin moving into the Shoals after 2 PM and continue eastward toward Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, and Athens by 4-6 PM. The showers will move into Sand Mountain by 5-7 PM. Most of the rain will end by 9-10 PM. Some spotty showers can form through the night and through about 7-9 AM Saturday. Those showers will likely be brief. The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Most of our weekend, however, will be salvagable.

Tonight and tomorrow will stay dry. We will need jackets this evening as temperatures drop through the 40s. Tonight will be cold with a low near 33. Most areas will stay above freezing. Those areas that do touch freezing will likely do so only briefly. Thursday morning will be in the 30s. A warm wind will work with the warm sun to send our temperatures into the upper 60s in the afternoon.