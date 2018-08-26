Clear

Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Friday Night Football Scores for August 24

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 9:07 PM
Updated: Aug. 25, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: John Wood

Here are Friday Night Football scores for Aug. 24.

Phillips

14

Decatur Heritage (F)

19

Madison Academy

14

McCallie (F)

42

Rogers

35

Loretto (F)

14

North Sand Mtn.

41

Dade Co. (F)

14

Blackman

42

Florence (F)

16

Christian Brothers

16

Bob Jones (F)

17

James Clemens

38

Thompson (F)

7

Gardendale

38

Mae Jemison (F)

21

Sparkman

30

Athens (F)

21

Lee

34

Columbia (F)

6

Fort Payne

17

Pell City (F)

21

Buckhorn

17

Madison Co. (F)

7

Boaz

42

Arab (F)

17

North Jackson

20

Guntersville (F)

0

West Morgan

39

Ardmore (F)

52

Geraldine

Crossville

Clements

29

Elkmont (4)

0

Oneonta

40

Priceville (F)

17

Westminster Chrs.

44

D.A.R. (F)

27

Locust Fork

St. John paul II

Addison

20

Curry (F)

12

Vinemont

29

E. Lawrence (F)

18

New Hope

13

Holly Pond (F)

26

Brindlee Mtn.

7

Asbury (F)

19

Cen. Florence

28

Colbert Co. (F)

14

Colbert Heights

18

Red Bay (F)

34

Shoals Chrs.

30

Tharptown (F)

41

Hackleburg

16

Winston Co. (F)

28

Marion Co.

42

Vina (F)

0

Danville

7

Falkville (F)

54

Westbrook Chrs.

Coosa Chrs.

Waterloo

47

Woodville (F)

7

Hazel Green

21

Grissom (F)

26

Huntsville

21

Decatur (F)

38

Jasper

27

Cullman (F)

28

Fairview

27

West Point (F)

55

Muscle Shoals

31

Deshler (F)

0

Tanner

20

W. Limestone (F)

39

Brooks

55

Lauderdale Co. (F)

0

Plainview

0

Collinsville (F)

13

Wilson

6

Sheffield (F)

22

Susan Moore

42

West End (F)

12

Cherokee

22

RA Hubbard (F)

26

Hartselle

24

Austin (F)

17

