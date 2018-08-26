Here are Friday Night Football scores for Aug. 24.
|
|
Hartselle
|
24
|
Austin (F)
|
17
Related Content
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard
- Friday Night Football scores, Week 7
- Friday Night Football, week 7 recap
- Friday Night Football, week 9 recap
- Friday Night Football scores, Week 9
- Friday Night Football scores, Playoff Edition
- Friday Night Football: Playoffs, round 1 recap
- Friday Night Football Scores - Playoffs Week 2
- Friday Night Football, Round 2 of the playoffs
- Thursday night football, zero week recap