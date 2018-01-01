Freezing Again Tonight, Then Rain Arrives Saturday

A Freeze Warning is in effect Friday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Temperatures will drop below freezing again early Friday morning. Freezing temperatures can result in damage to your plants, so make sure to cover and protect them if you cannot bring them indoors. This also means jackets and coats will be a necessity Thursday night and Friday morning when you head out.

Cold Tonight, Warmer Tomorrow

Our Thursday evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from 40s to 30s by soon after 8 PM. Friday morning will start with upper 20s and lower 30s. Morning sunshine will warm us into the 40s by soon after 8 AM. A warmer wind will help to continue the warming. High temperatures for Friday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Rain Arrives On Saturday

Rain will provide a bigger impact weather period this weekend. The system responsible for bringing us that rain this weekend is over the Pacific Northwest tonight. It will weaken tonight over the Northern Rockies and then intensify over the Great Plains as it moves toward the Tennessee Valley tomorrow afternoon. Our Friday will be dry with sunshine for the morning drive and for the early afternoon. We will stay dry, but clouds will gray the sky for the evening drive. Friday night will be dry, but rain will move into the Valley early Saturday morning.

Timing The Start & End Of The Rain

The rain will spread from northwest to southeast from 4 AM through 7 AM, taking over the Tennessee Valley and falling throughout Saturday and Saturday night. Rain can fall heavily at times, especially after midnight Saturday night through 6 AM Sunday morning. The rain will end from west to east from 5 AM through 7 AM Sunday morning. Spotty light showers can mean occasional rain through Sunday afternoon beneath otherwise cloudy skies.

How Much Rain Falls?

Rainfall amounts will average 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts of over two-and-a-half inches in spots. Colder air can mean more sub-freezing mornings next Tuesday and Wednesday.