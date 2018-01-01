Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Frost Advisory View Alerts

Freeze Warning Tonight

Yet another unseasonably cool air mass has its grip on the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 5:43 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 5:43 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Highs will only reach the lower 50s this afternoon and as a mostly clear sky stays with us tonight, it will be even colder.  

Overnight lows will be running about 10 degrees below average.  With a light wind and clear sky, conditions will allow for a freeze.  As a result, a FREEZE WARNING takes effect at 2 AM and runs through 8 AM Thursday. 

It may be spring, but this is likely not our last freeze until the growing season.  Use today to take precautions to protect you sensitive plants.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
