Freeze Warning Tonight

Highs will only reach the lower 50s this afternoon and as a mostly clear sky stays with us tonight, it will be even colder.

Overnight lows will be running about 10 degrees below average. With a light wind and clear sky, conditions will allow for a freeze. As a result, a FREEZE WARNING takes effect at 2 AM and runs through 8 AM Thursday.

It may be spring, but this is likely not our last freeze until the growing season. Use today to take precautions to protect you sensitive plants.