Freeze Warning In Effect Tonight For The Valley

Even with some sunshine today we probably won't break 50 in many locations across the Valley. This cold weather will be amplified as we go into tongiht. Temperatures will be below freezing for several hours and that is why a freezing warning is in effect for the whole area from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. Thursay.

Scroll for more content...

The winds will also be breezy today with gusts at times hitting 25 mph.

It also doesn't look like we will be warming up for a few days and that means your heavy jacket will be your best friend.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking a system that could bring 1 - 2 inches of rainfall back to the Valley.