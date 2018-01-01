Freeze Likely Thursday Morning

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of the Tennessee Valley from 2 AM through 8 AM Thursday morning. If you have started planting for the spring, be sure to take steps to cover and protect your planets tonight. Sub-freezing temperatures can occur early Friday morning, too.

Scroll for more content...

If you will be out and about this evening, be sure to dress warmly. Temperatures will drop from 40s to 30s soon after 7 PM. Wind chills will ease back through the low-to-mid 30s through 10 PM then drop into the 20s after midnight. The low temperature by morning will be around 30 degrees with upper 20s in the coldest spots. Thursday morning will be cold enough to need coats again. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind chills will be in the low-to-mid 30s. Wind chills will not warm out of the 30s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will start below freezing and then warm to the upper 50s. Further warming on Saturday will mean 40s in the morning and lower 60s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will form on Saturday afternoon. Widespread rain will move through the Tennessee Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts in spots. Lingering showers on Sunday afternoon will accompany rapid cooling. Monday will drop into the 30s in the morning and warm only to the upper 40s in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will cool to below freezing again. Both afternoons will see highs in the 50s.