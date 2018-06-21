Free small business workshop in Huntsville

The Starting and Running Your Own Business workshop is for people in business and people thinking about starting a business.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

Topics discussed in the workshop include:

Starting a business from scratch

Business formation and risk management

Business marketing and economics

Market demographics

Short and long term business plans

Internet business sites

Business taxes and bookkeeping

Workshop organizer Walter Harris told WAAY 31 that even in the midst of major companies like Mazda Toyota and Facebook coming to town there's still a need to develop small businesses.

"With those populations that come along with those companies, those families that are coming in they're going to need services. Small businesses can be right there to take advantage of that," Harris said.

The workshop continues tomorrow at the Cooperative Extension office on Cook Avenue.

It starts at 9:00 a.m. and will wrap up at 3:00 a.m.