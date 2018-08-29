Right now registration is open for a free carpentry course in Athens. This 6-week course will happen at the Limestone County Career Technical Center in Athens starting September 25th. Its all because of what the Alabama Home Builders Foundation told WAAY31 is a major labor shortage in our area. The class will cover safety, construction layout, blueprints, and more.
You can sign up by emailing Kory Boiling, the Foundation Executive Director, at koryboiling@hbaa.org
