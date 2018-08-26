Free CPR class in Florence

Cypress Creek Indoor Range in Florence is offering a free CPR class.

The class does not include an official CPR certification, but there will be an opportunity to get certified during the class.

In order to get CPR certified through the American Heart Association, those who attend the class will have to pay $25 and register at http://airevac.education/search.

You can search "CPR" then register for the Heartsaver CPR AED class in Florence on August 27th.

The free CPR class and optional certification are happening Monday, August 27th at the Cypress Creek Indoor Range in Florence from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Space is limited, and walk-ins will not be taken.

To reserve your seat, you can register on Eventbrite, the Cypress Creek Indoor Range Facebook page, or call 256-275-7586.