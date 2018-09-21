Clear

Free Admision for National Museum Day

Several museums are offering free admission tomorrow in honor of National Museum Day.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Huntsville Museum of Art and U.S. Space and Rocket Center are offering free admission tomorrow in honor of National Museum Day.

Guests will need to download their tickets through the Smithsonian, and either print them out or show the ticket on their phones when they get in.

The tickets will provide free general admission on Saturday, Sept. 22 for two people.

