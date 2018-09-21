Free Admision for National Museum Day

The Huntsville Museum of Art and U.S. Space and Rocket Center are offering free admission tomorrow in honor of National Museum Day.
Guests will need to download their tickets through the Smithsonian, and either print them out or show the ticket on their phones when they get in.
The tickets will provide free general admission on Saturday, Sept. 22 for two people.
