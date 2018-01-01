Women arrested for Walmart fraud scheme

Five women are arrested after a long investigation of a fraud scheme in the Birmingham area.

This scheme known as "Cash Cash Scam" was responsible for over $250,000 in loss from Walmart stores.

Airel Mack was arrested on multiple theft charges in Jefferson and Shelby County. Ariel's bond is set at $60,000.

Daricka Mack was charged with numerous theft charges out of Jefferson County. Daricka's bond is set at $10,000.

Andrea McCracklin was arrested for theft charges out of Jefferson County. McCracklin's bond is set at $2,500.

Zipporah Davis and Densie Gamble were arrested on theft charges out of Shelby County. Davis and Gamble's bonds are set at $10,000.

According to the U.S. Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force, this fraud scheme involves people tricking cashiers into fraudulently loading prepaid gift cards.

Investigations told WAAY 31, other charges are pending as they continue to uncover other people involved.