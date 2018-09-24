Franklin County officials are collecting donations for Hurricane Florence victims

Franklin County and the city of Russellville have teamed up to fill an 18-wheeler with donations to send to the Carolinas.

For the next week the 18-wheeler will be parked in front of the Wal-Mart in Russellville. They are collecting water, tools, and cleaning supplies.

According to ABC News, over 4,000 homes have been flooded or destroyed by Hurricane Florence.

"They are coming back to total devastation," said Franklin County EMA Director, Jody Hitt.

Devastation is something Franklin County knows too well with the tornadoes of 2011 and that's why they are stepping up to help.

"It took everybody coming together and helping us when we got hit in Phil Campbell and Hackleburg. Ever since then the county has been phenomenal about reaching out to help," said Hitt.

They are collecting bleach, brooms, tools, tarps and money donations to help the people of the Carolina's rebuild. Multiple citizens in Franklin County were already coming by Monday morning to donate.

"Well the good lord wants us to help folks," said Jerry Victory, who gave money towards the cause.

The Russellville police chief will drive the 18 wheeler to the Carolina's on Tuesday October 2nd. They will be collecting donations all week. If you can't make it to the main donation site at the Russellville Wal-Mart you can drop donations off at Russellville City Hall.