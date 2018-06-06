Franklin County citizens want to see a traffic light installed on Highway 24

People in Franklin County told WAAY 31 they want a dangerous intersection fixed after multiple wrecks recently.

Franklin County officials said they have had multiple wrecks at the intersection of Highway 77 and 24 in the last month. Brenda Hopson said two of her grandkids were in a wreck at the intersection just a few weeks ago.

"It is by the grace of god that they are alive," said Hopson.

Hopson's grandson, Cody Hopson, her great granddaughter, Ali Sanchez, and a family friend named, Brittany Wade, were all rushed to the hospital after they crashed with another car as they were turning onto Highway 24 off of 77. Cody Hopson was released but the two girls are still recovering from their injuries in Birmingham.

"It has put fear on me when I come to that intersection. I think about the wreck," said Hopson.

Hopson said she wants a traffic light installed on Highway 24 to warn drivers.

"I want to see a traffic light. If we can't do a traffic light, at least a caution light," said Hopson.

The Alabama Department of Transportation told WAAY 31 they have added larger stop signs at the intersection and added flashing lights on top of the signs.

"That is not going to help if we do not get a traffic light," said Hopson.

ALDOT said since they made the upgrades, they will monitor the situation. And see if that lowers the crash rate. According to ALDOT, in order for a traffic light to be put up they would need to do a study to see if it's needed. Hopson said shes not going to stop fighting until there is a traffic light installed.