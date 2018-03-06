Franklin County Commission hands over financial documents to Attorney General's office.

A concerned viewer called WAAY 31 Tuesday about a possible investigation involving the Franklin County Commission.

WAAY 31 talked with Barry Moore, the chairman of the Franklin County Commission.

Moore did confirm that the Attorney General's office asked the Franklin County Commission to turn over financial documents.

Moore said, they fully complied with the request but could not provide any more details about the documents that were turned over.

WAAY 31 called the Attorney Generals Office and asked if they were investigating. WAAY 31 was told they do not comment on pending investigations.

The Franklin County Sheriff said, everything was being handled by the Attorney General's office.