Man wanted for shooting in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said Leobardo Donagustin shot an individual around 3:00 p.m. on County Road 77 in the Mountain Star Community.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital by medflight and is in critical condition.

Deputies said Donagustin fled the scene on foot. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red or orange colored shirt. Officials said Donagustin had a handgun on him and he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.

If you see him you should call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately.