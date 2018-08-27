Clear

Man wanted for shooting in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on County Road 77 in the Mountain Star Community.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 5:21 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 5:26 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said Leobardo Donagustin shot an individual around 3:00 p.m. on County Road 77 in the Mountain Star Community.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital by medflight and is in critical condition.

Deputies said Donagustin fled the scene on foot. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red or orange colored shirt. Officials said Donagustin had a handgun on him and he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him.

If you see him you should call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events