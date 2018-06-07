Four injured, one arrested in early morning wreck

An early morning wreck sent four people to the hospital and one to jail.
Huntsville Police and Fire were called to the scene of a wreck along I-565 near the Triana Boulevard overpass shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
When crews arrived, they found one vehicle spun the opposite direction along the median and another wedged into the tree line on the north side of the road.
Four people in the car among the trees were transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
A man and a young girl were in the other car, but police said neither were injured.
That man was arrested by police after a field sobriety test. Police told WAAY 31 that he would be charged with driving under the influence.
Two of the three westbound lanes were closed for roughly an hour and a half while the scene was processed and cleared.
