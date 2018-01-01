Four people charged with robbery in Florence

Florence police have arrested four people from Tennessee for a robbery that happened on Chisholm Road Tuesday evening.

Ryan Risner, 28, Lonnie Dixon, 28, Alisha Risner, 30, and Christopher Thompson, 44, were all arrested for second-degree robbery Tuesday.

The robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. on Chisholm Road near Imperial Drive. According to police, the victim said Alisha Risner approached him as he arrived at his home and asked for money. When he didn't give it to her, all four started hitting him and took his money.

Police said they tracked down a Jeep the four left the scene in and stopped the vehicle on Fairgrounds Road. The victim was brought to the scene and identified the suspects, police said.

Dixon and Alisha Risner were being held without bond due to having other active arrest warrants, police said. Thompson, who also was charged with marijuana possession, had bond set at $11,000. Bond for Ryan Risner was set at $10,000.