Four killed in early morning house fire in Tennessee

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a family of four has died in a house fire in Tennessee.

Scroll for more content...

News outlets report Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Marin said 35-year-old Jamie Franks, 37-year-old Robyn Franks and their children, 9-year-old Brody West and 3-year-old Josie Franks, died in the early Sunday fire in Savannah.

Martin says firefighters responding to a neighbor's report found part of the roof had already collapsed. Martin says fire was "coming from just about every window."

The blaze was extinguished within about 30 minutes. Martin said each victim was found in their bedrooms.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation. Martin says it was likely accidental. It's unknown whether the home had working smoke alarms.

According to a GoFundMe, Jamie Franks' two other children were with their mother.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/16/2018 9:07:22 AM (GMT -6:00)