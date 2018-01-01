Four facing charges in connection with Boaz burglaries that ended after chase

A total of four people are facing charges in connection with a burglary investigation that ended with a police chase in Boaz Thursday.

Boaz police said they received a call around 11 a.m. Thursday of someone breaking into vehicles around Boaz Middle School and Boaz High School. Police were looking for the vehicle when they said they received a 911 call from a homeowner on Mcville Road, who said two men were in the home.

One of the suspects, Jonathan Hollis, 32, of Albertville, left the scene in a vehicle that matched one seen during the vehicle burglaries, police said. The other, Shannon Lackey, 30, of Boaz, stole a vehicle from the home, police said.

Police found both vehicles at Shiloh Farms convenience store nearby and said when they tried to stop Lackey, he took off in the stolen car, hitting a Boaz police vehicle in the process.

Police chased Lackey down Beulah Road into Albertville, where they said he crashed on Portwood Drive. He was found and taken into custody after a short chase on foot, police said.

Meanwhile, Hollis was taken into custody on Kuykendall Road along with Shannon Hyde, 23, and Joann Owens, 21, police said. Police said the two met up with Lackey and Hollis to help them transport some of the stolen items.

Lackey was charged with second-degree burglary, theft of an auto, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and drug paraphernalia possession.

Hollis was charged with second-degree burglary, theft of an auto, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft, attempting to elude police, promoting prison contraband and drug possession.

Hyde and Owens were charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. Owens also was charged with promoting prison contraband.

Bond for the suspects had not been set as of late Friday morning, police said.