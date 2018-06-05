Four facing charges for Florence break-in

Four people are facing numerous charges after police said they caught them breaking into a home overnight.

Police said they received a call from someone at a home on South Spurr Street near Woodard Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police responded to the alley behind the home and said they found a suspicious vehicle with four people inside.

According to police, some of the people had gone into the home and taken some items. Items from the home were found with the suspects, police said, and they were taken into custody.

Police charged John Baskins, 39, of Florence, with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and drug paraphernalia possession.

Tara Jones, 24, of Leighton, was charged with drug possession, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Blair Davis, 30, was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.

William Fuqua, 34, was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, and drug paraphernalia possession.