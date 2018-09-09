Clear

Four bridges to be expanded in Madison County

The current one lane bridges have been around since the 1920's.

Four one lane bridges are the center of safety talks for a Madison County community. WAAY 31 learned the cost to expand them is upwards of $10 million. The bridges are along Old Highway 431 between Cove Park and Cherry Tree road.

The four bridges were built back in the 1920's and since they were built the amount of people that drive over them every day has more than tripled. Since the area is growing, Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill told us the bridges need to be expanded.

Jessica Hawkins grew up in Madison County near the one lane bridges and told us they've become dangerous in recent years.

"Some people try to beat the other car and try to get on the bridge before the other car comes. It is getting kind of dangerous now," she aid.

A traffic study from 2015 found about 2,500 people were traveling over the bridges everyday. That number is much higher than the study performed 30 years prior which found only 525 cars using them.

"As we looked through the safety concerns in the district, we knew the one lane bridges needed to be addressed," Hill said.

He envisions the new two lane bridges to also have walking and biking lanes. Hill said the continual growth in the area makes this project a priority.

"We needed to get it started immediately because there are pieces of property in that area that will possibly be developed in the next year or so," he added.

Hill told WAAY 31 he is hoping for construction on the bridges to start in the next 12 to 16 months.

