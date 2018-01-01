Four Mexican men face prison for entering U.S. illegally

Four Mexican nationals who have been deported before are now facing federal charges for illegally re-entering the United States.

One of the men, Ricardo Vasquez-Alferez, 38, was arrested in Marshall County Feb. 4, according to federal prosecutors. Martinez-Arrellanes was deported from the U.S. to Mexico in July 2009 after being convicted of an aggravated felony, prosecutors said.

He faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Two other men were found in Tuscaloosa County in separate cases, prosecutors said. Mike Sierra, 40, was found in December. He had been removed from the country two other times -- in July 2014 and February 2016.

Felipe Martinez-Arrellanes, 35, also was arrested in Tuscaloosa County in January. He was previously removed in June 2013. He faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Francisco Vera-Martin, 46, was found in Jefferson County in November. He was taken out of the country in December 2010 and August 2017, prosecutors said. He faces two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.