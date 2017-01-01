Four Men Rob Santa's Employees

Three men are arrested by Huntsville Police after they’re accused of robbing employees at Santa’s Village in downtown Huntsville.

It happened on December 20th as the employees left from the Early Works Museum around 9:20 PM where Santa’s Village is located. Police say two men approached the employees, one had a gun, the other had pepper spray. The security guard was peppered sprayed in the face while the other suspect demanded the money. That’s when police say the two took off.

When police arrived the men were gone. They searched the area with K9 patrols, but couldn’t find anything.

Huntsville police say after further investigation, they determined four people were involved in the robbery, not two. After following up on several leads, police arrested Russell Housman, 43 of Athens and Zachery Phillips, 23 of Athens. A third suspect, Michael Coughlin has also been arrested, his picture was not available. Police say a fourth suspect, Ralph Lemay is still on the loose.

All three men are charged with Robbery in the 1st degree.

If you have any information, you’re asked to give Huntsville Police a call at 256-722-7100.