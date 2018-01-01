Four Austin High School football players sign to play in college

Austin High School celebrated four seniors who signed to play football with colleges and universities throughout the south.

Running back Antonio Robinson signed with Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC.

Offensive right tackle, Zachary Fox signed with University of Tennessee Chattanooga in Chattanooga, TN.

Defensive end tackle, Darryl Pointer signed with Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, KY.

Offensive linebacker, Marquice Robinson signed with Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL.

For Antonio Robinson, visiting the campus and meeting the team made all the difference when making his decision.

"I got an offer from them in the beginning. The very beginning,” Robinson explained. “They just kept talking to me and showing me love. When I went down there, I fell in love with the atmosphere. The players are cool, the coach and staff. Everything is great."