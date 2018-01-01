Fort Payne woman facing meth charges

A Fort Payne woman is facing drug charges after police said they found her with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Scroll for more content...

Morgan Teresa Davis, 44, was pulled over just before 2 a.m. Tuesday for an equipment violation, Fort Payne police said. After they said she gave them permission to search her vehicle, police said they found meth, marijuana, pipes, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.

Davis was charged with intent to distribute meth, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Her bond was set at $70,000.