Fort Payne woman facing meth charges

A traffic violation turned into an arrest after police said they found drugs in her car.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 12:54 PM

A Fort Payne woman is facing drug charges after police said they found her with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Morgan Teresa Davis, 44, was pulled over just before 2 a.m. Tuesday for an equipment violation, Fort Payne police said. After they said she gave them permission to search her vehicle, police said they found meth, marijuana, pipes, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.

Davis was charged with intent to distribute meth, second-degree marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Her bond was set at $70,000.

