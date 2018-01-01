Clear
Fort Payne woman arrested after drug investigation

Dekalb County Sheriff's Office

According to authorities, they went to serve two felony warrants, but while on scene the investigation revealed methamphetamine, spice, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 4:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A woman was arrested after an investigation by Dekalb County Drug Task Force Agents. 

Annetta Dennis, 36, of Fort Payne was charged with Two Felony Warrants for Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possesion of Methamphetamine, Possession of Synthetic Narcotics (Spice), Illegal Possession of Prescription Drug (Calium), and Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia. 

According to authorities, they went to serve two felony warrants, but while on scene the investigation revealed methamphetamine, spice, and several items of drug paraphernalia. 

Dennis is being held at the Dekalb County Jail.

