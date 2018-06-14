Fort Payne man charged with robbing juveniles at gunpoint

A Fort Payne man was arrested for robbing a house full of teenagers at gunpoint Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Dylan Jordan Sweeney, 19, was arrested not long after the robbery happened on Alabama Avenue. Police are looking for another person in connection with the robbery.

Four juveniles were in the home when two men banged on the door and came into the home, one of them wearing a bandana, police said. The masked robber hit one of the juveniles in the face with a handgun and also punched the other juveniles, telling them not to say anything about the robbery, police said.

The robbers took two cell phones, according to police.

Police said Sweeney, who matched the masked suspect's description, was arrested a short time later with the phones and a red bandana.

Sweeney was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery. He was jailed on $106,000 bond.

Police said they are still looking for the other suspect.