Clear

Fort Payne man charged with robbing juveniles at gunpoint

Police said Dylan Sweeney hit one child in the face with a handgun and stole cell phones from them.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:44 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Fort Payne man was arrested for robbing a house full of teenagers at gunpoint Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Dylan Jordan Sweeney, 19, was arrested not long after the robbery happened on Alabama Avenue. Police are looking for another person in connection with the robbery.

Four juveniles were in the home when two men banged on the door and came into the home, one of them wearing a bandana, police said. The masked robber hit one of the juveniles in the face with a handgun and also punched the other juveniles, telling them not to say anything about the robbery, police said.

The robbers took two cell phones, according to police.

Police said Sweeney, who matched the masked suspect's description, was arrested a short time later with the phones and a red bandana.

Sweeney was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery. He was jailed on $106,000 bond. 

Police said they are still looking for the other suspect.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events