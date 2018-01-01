Fort Payne dogs are being shot with crossbows

Fort Payne Police opened an investigation into dogs being shot with arrows in the area.

Investigators say, no one reported these two incidents before Thursday, Feb. 22.

After tracking down the vet, investigators were able to locate the bolt of the arrow.

Fort Payne Police said in a Facebook post, "due to the time lapse of when this happened and the handling of the bolt itself, fingerprints are not an option."

Police say, they have contacted the bolt manufacturer but were unable to track down where it was sold locally.

Officials are asking people with any information concerning these crimes, or owners of the dogs to contact them at 256-845-1414.