Former Franklin County administrator sentenced for theft

Former Franklin County administrator Crista Madden was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county.

Madden, 49, had been charged with using her position for personal gain.

Prosecutors said Madden stole $753,889.21 over the course of more than 10 years as Franklin County's administrator by creating false purchase orders and then putting checks for those orders into various personal checking accounts.

Madden confessed to the crime when confronted by investigators, authorities said. She also pleaded guilty in court.

In addition to the prison sentence, Madden was ordered to repay the money taken from the county.