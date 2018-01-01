Former sheriff's office investigator indicted for sexual abuse of child

A former Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator has been indicted on sexual abuse charges.

Roland Gilbert Campos, 64, of New Market, was indicted on a count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sexual abuse. The victim in the case is between the ages of 12 and 16, according to his indictment.

A grand jury indicted Campos in January, according to court documents.

The incident allegedly happened in February and was reported at the victim's school in August, police said. Campos resigned from his job at the sheriff's office the same day he was arrested.