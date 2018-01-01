Former petting zoo employee pleads guilty to abusing children

Tuesday, Daryl Raymond plead guilty to two counts of attempted sex abuse of children under the age of 12.

As a part of a plea deal Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly, said Raymond will likely receive a 20 year split sentence. That means he'll serve four years in prison plus he will have to register as a sex offender.

"These cases are tough because you don't want to do anything to re-victimize a young child by placing them in the court system," said Connolly.

Raymond was accused of inappropriately touching a total of six girls. All of the victims were between the ages of three and six, according to Connolly.

The crimes happened while Raymond worked at a traveling petting zoo when it made a stop in Florence in 2016. Since his arrest Raymond has remained in jail.

Connolly tells WAAY31 all of the victims' parents agreed to the plea deal, so their children wouldn't have to testify in court.

"You don't want to re-traumatize them. I think there was a conscientious among our victims that we would get the lifetime registration, we would get him sent to prison and get him tagged as a sex offender the rest of his life," said Connolly.

Raymond's official sentencing will be on March 7th. He's being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.