Former bus driver convicted in fatal crash charged with rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Tennessee school bus driver convicted in a crash that killed six children now faces aggravated statutory rape charges.
Twenty-five-year-old Johnthony Walker was arrested Thursday in Nashville, where he was free on bond while appealing his March conviction on criminally negligent homicide and assault charges in the 2016 Chattanooga crash. Hamilton County district attorney general spokeswoman Melydia Clewell says the judge had let Walker stay out of town with ankle monitoring.
The Nashville arrest report says Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old on five occasions. His bail is $350,000.
Walker wrecked while driving 37 elementary school children on a winding Chattanooga road. Prosecutors said he was speeding and talking on his phone. Defense attorneys said he swerved to avoid another vehicle.
A judge handed him a four-year prison sentence.
6/15/2018 2:35:40 PM (GMT -5:00)
