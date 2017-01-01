Former UNA professor named in sexual assault lawsuit seeks $7M in damages

A former University of North Alabama professor is asking for $7 million in damages through the State Board of Adjustment after he said the university smeared his name and cost him his job in another state.

David Dickerson is claiming UNA publicly defamed him to the point that he can no longer be a professor according to his 220-page complaint filed with the State Board of Adjustment Dec 13.

Dickerson was named in a civil lawsuit by one of his former UNA students who claims he sexually assaulted her. Dickerson was a professor at the University of North Alabama for one semester in 2015 when the student claimed he attacked her while on an overnight university field trip. Dickerson was never criminally charged.

That student, known as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit against the university in August 2017 and specifically named Dickerson in her lawsuit. Dickerson is asking the State Board of Adjustment for $7 million in damages from the university because he claims the university made social media posts about him and Jane Doe's civil lawsuit, which caused him to lose his job at Metropolitan State University in Denver Colorado .

He is seeking the $7 million for loss of future pay, loss of health benefits, and back wages from the university.

UNA has 30 days to respond to his complaint through the State Board of Adjustment. We did reach out to the university for comment, but it is currently on winter break.