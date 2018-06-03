Clear

Former 'Teacher of the Year' in Georgia accused of sexual assault

The man teaches at Kell High School in Marietta, GA.

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 7:51 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

A former Georgia high school "Teacher of the Year" is accused of sexually assaulting three female students on campus.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Department said 48 year old Spencer Herron was arrested Friday on three felony charges of sexual assault by a teacher.

Herron was named "Teacher of the Year" in 2016.

Charges were brought against Herron by three students, or former students.

In one case, Herron is accused of raping the victim multiple times between January and May of 2017.

Right now he's in jail on a $50,000 dollar bond.

