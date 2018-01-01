Former President Carter reducing church teaching schedule

ATLANTA (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter is scaling back his Sunday teaching schedule at his hometown church in Plains, Georgia.

The Carter Center says the 93-year-old will begin limiting his duties at Maranatha Baptist Church in the coming months. A statement Friday says he'll continue to attend church with his wife, Rosalynn, and greet visitors.

Carter still is scheduled to teach this Sunday and Jan. 28, along with three Sundays each in February and March.

The former president remains active, but was hospitalized last year when he became dehydrated during a Habitat for Humanity project.

Carter is the third-longest-lived U.S. president. He recently surpassed Ronald Reagan, who defeated him in 1980. George H.W. Bush is 111 days older than Carter, making him the eldest living president and longest-lived in history.

1/19/2018 4:07:12 PM (GMT -6:00)