Former Pisgah clerk indicted for stealing

A former clerk for the town of Pisgah is facing charges that she stole money from the town.

Jennifer Lynne Hall, 43, was indicted on two counts of first-degree theft and one count of using an official position or office for personal gain.

Prosecutors said Hall took money from the town payroll and also stole other money during a period from November 2011 to June 2017. Authorities did not say how much money she's accused of taking, but the theft charge is for theft of more than $2,500.

Hall was released from the Jackson County Jail on $11,000 bond.