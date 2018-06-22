Clear
Former Pisgah clerk indicted for stealing

Jennifer Lynne Hall is accused of taking money from the town over a 6-year period.

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 3:26 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A former clerk for the town of Pisgah is facing charges that she stole money from the town.

Jennifer Lynne Hall, 43, was indicted on two counts of first-degree theft and one count of using an official position or office for personal gain.

Prosecutors said Hall took money from the town payroll and also stole other money during a period from November 2011 to June 2017. Authorities did not say how much money she's accused of taking, but the theft charge is for theft of more than $2,500.

Hall was released from the Jackson County Jail on $11,000 bond.

