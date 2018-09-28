Clear
Former Montview Elementary student helps pay for library renovation

The library got a fresh coat of paint, new floors and new furniture.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 3:59 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 4:27 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Montview Elementary School in Huntsville is getting an updated library, thanks to the generosity of a former student. 

Nearly four decades ago, James Stone attended Montview Elementary, and when he learned the school was celebrating its 50th anniversary, he wanted to do something special.

He reached out to the school's principal, and they came up with a plan. The library would be remodeled and unofficially named after Stone's fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Barry, who he said had a huge impact on his life.

Mrs. Barry, now retired, returned to the school for the unveiling of the new library, which received a fresh coat of paint, new floors and new furniture.

"This is a gateway to lifelong learning. It is something I value. It's something that James Stone values. And the children that come through here for year, after year, after year are going to be the recipient of this wonderful opportunity," said former teacher, Meg Barry.

Stone also gifted the school a broadcast booth, and he is in the process of creating an after school program. The principal told us Stone has donated around $40,000 for the projects and that the school district has contributed as well. 

