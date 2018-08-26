Clear

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, Ed King, dies

King wrote "Sweet Home Alabama" and recorded it in the Shoals.

On Thursday, a Muscle Shoals musician is remembering one of his good friends and former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, Ed King. King's family made a post on Facebook announcing he died on Wednesday in his Nashville home at the age of 68.

"They don't get no better than Ed king."

Jimmy Johnson worked alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd during the 1970s at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. He clearly remembers spending long hours with Ed King. 

"Like three solid days with him,12 hours a day," Johnson said.

King had a history of medical problems. He underwent a successful heart transplant in 2011 but was fighting cancer in recent months. King wasn't only a guitarist but he was also a song writer, he co-wrote the famous song "Sweet Home Alabama."

"He designed all those guitar parts in a dream the night before," Johnson said.

King wasn't a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, but he was with the group when they recorded albums in Muscle Shoals. David Hood is a member of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as "The Swampers." He will always remember the songwriters for "Sweet Home Alabama."

"The name of our group mentioned like that in a song that's been played thousands... millions of times.... you couldn't buy that," Hood said. 

Johnson says King was just a different type of musician 

"His style of playing, his expertise, he was fabulous"

No funeral arrangements have been announced. The Facebook post thanked King's friends and fans for their support over the years.    

