Former gov. Don Siegelman beats 'widow maker,' recovering from quadruple bypass

This weekend, former Governor Don Siegelman is making a rapid recovery from heart bypass surgery, according to his family.

Siegelman had the surgery Friday after doctors caught a problem during a routine physical.

Les Siegelman says his brother required four bypasses to fix 90-percent blockage in “the widow maker.”

Doctors say Siegelman could have died in his sleep without the operation.

“Don is sitting in a chair, talking & looking great! You would never know the docs had his heart out yesterday,” Les Siegelman posted today on facebook. “Amazing!”

Siegelman is in cardiac intensive care at St. Vincent’s hospital in Birmingham.

His family says Governor Siegelman is expected to make a rapid and full recovery.

Governor Siegelman was released from Oakdale prison in Louisiana February 8, 2017.