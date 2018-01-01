Former Austin DC named Priceville's new football coach

It's official, former Austin defensive coordinator Jason Simmons is the new head coach of the Priceville football program after the move was approved at a Morgan County Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Simmons takes the job at Priceville after six seasons on Austin's coaching staff. In his final season as Austin's defensive coordinator he orchestrated a defense that only allowed 15.5 points per game, helping the Black Bears go 12-1 on the year and advance to the second round of the 6A state playoffs. Prior to working with Austin, he was the defensive coordinator at Pelham for four seasons and made stops as an assistant at Spain Park and Moody.

He takes over a Priceville football team that went 2-8 last season under then head coach Dirk Strunk and is tasked with turning around their program that's gone 52-103 overall with a pair of playoff losses since the school began playing football in 2002.