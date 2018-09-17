Clear
Former Auburn kicker, Daniel Carlson, booted by the Vikings

Former Auburn Tiger's standout kicker, Daniel Carlson, was let go by the Minnesota Vikings today after missing 3 filed goals in Sunday's game.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 4:45 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: MaryLee Melendez

Former Auburn Football standout kicker, Daniel Carlson, was let go by the Minnesota Vikings Monday. This comes after Carlson missed three field goes in the NFC North Game against their rival, the Green Bay Packers. The third miss by Carlson was from thirty-five yards in overtime to win the game. Carlson missed the kick as time ran out and the Vikings ended up settling for a tie agains the Packers. 

Carlson was a fifth round draft pick by the Vikings and was an All-American during his time with the Auburn Tigers. He won the starting kicking job with the Vikings over their incumbent kicker, Kai Forbath. 

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked during Monday's press conference about the decision to relase Carlson and said quote: 

"Did you see the game? It was pretty easy."

