Former Atlanta Falcons' Players Will Host Free Football Clinic

The camp is taking place at Madison Academy on Saturday Jun. 16th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is free for all participants.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 1:45 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Former Atlanta Falcons Linebackers, Buddy Curry and Bobby Butler are headed to the Rocket City. 

As a part of their Youth Football Tour the two will host the annual inaugural football camp. 

Right now online registration is closed but walk up registration will be available. Parents are advised to be there by 1:00 p.m. to register. 

In addition to the football clinic, there will be a parent information session at 2:15 p.m. 

For more information head to Kids & Pros website. 

