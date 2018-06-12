Former Atlanta Falcons' Players Will Host Free Football Clinic

Former Atlanta Falcons Linebackers, Buddy Curry and Bobby Butler are headed to the Rocket City.
As a part of their Youth Football Tour the two will host the annual inaugural football camp.
The camp is taking place at Madison Academy on Saturday Jun. 16th from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and is free for all participants.
Right now online registration is closed but walk up registration will be available. Parents are advised to be there by 1:00 p.m. to register.
In addition to the football clinic, there will be a parent information session at 2:15 p.m.
For more information head to Kids & Pros website.
