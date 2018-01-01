Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster arrested for marijuana possession

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is facing a marijuana possession charge in Tuscaloosa County.

Scroll for more content...

Jail record show Foster was arrested Friday for second-degree possession of marijuana.

Tuscaloosa County deputies arrested Foster, who as of 10:15 p.m. was still listed as an inmate in the jail.

Foster, who is originally from Auburn, was a Butkus Award winning linebacker in his senior season at Alabama, and he won a national championship in his junior season starting at inside linebacker.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Foster in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he would go on to play 10 games registering a total of 72 tackles (59 solo).