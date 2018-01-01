Former Alabama Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested

Reuben Foster, the 49ers’ inside linebacker, was booked Sunday at the Santa Clara County Jail on charges relating to domestic violence, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.

Foster, 23, was arrested in Los Gatos and held on $75,000 bail, according to the jail booking records.

The Los Gatos Police Department did not respond to calls for comment.

This is Foster’s second arrest within a month. He was taken into custody on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for second-degree marijuana possession, meaning it’s for personal use, a Class A misdemeanor in the state.

In 2017, he failed a drug test at the NFL combine for submitting a diluted urine sample. He was kicked out of the NFL combine in early March after an altercation with a hospital employee.