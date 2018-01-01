Foreign exchange student witnesses first tornado in Albertville

The severe weather and tornadoes are forcing a foreign exchange student to learn some lessons he never expected.

Tuesday, he learned what it takes to clean up after severe weather.

“A tree fell on the house, and later on, the porch was gone," said Dario Perez. "Where the cars were, the garage was also gone. Everything flew away and as you can see here, everything’s a mess."

Perez wasn’t home when the storm hit. Instead, he was at a nearby friend’s house.

“We turned on the news and they were like, ‘a tornado’s coming’ and I was like, ‘oh, okay, I’ve never been through one of these.’ So I didn’t know what to do," Perez said.

Growing up in Spain, Perez didn’t see any real severe weather and didn’t know what to do, so he followed his friend’s lead.

“We just went to like a storm shelter," Perez said. "It was a closet. So I was kind of afraid because I didn’t feel secure in a closet at a friend’s house without knowing what to do.”

After getting a text from his host family about the damage at their home, he was worried.

“I don’t know what’s going on with my house. I would like to be there, but I’m at a friend’s house," he said.

However, a wave of relief swept through him when he received a text saying his host family was okay.

“They’re okay, I’m okay, I have a house worth to live in, so I’m good," Perez said.

Perez told WAAY 31, he’s just glad his host family wasn’t injured, but said this is something he’ll never forget.