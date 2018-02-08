Clear

Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off

The issue may have caused two accidents, according to the automaker.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2018 8:55 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2018 8:55 AM
Posted By: Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN Money) -- Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.

The automaker says it is aware of two accidents and one injury that may have been caused by the problem.

The affected models are the Ford Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ, both from model years 2014-2018.

Ford said the problem is that a steering wheel bolt could come loose, which could cause the steering wheel to potentially detach.

The company also announced a recall of another 6,000 vehicles due to a risk of fire from a clutch pressure plate fracture. But all those recalled cars are manual transmission cars, which are not commonly sold. The affected models are 2013-16 Ford Focuses and 2013-15 Ford Fusions.

