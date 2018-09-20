Clear

FlyQuest Mobile Classroom brings aviation simulation to students

The partners are working to end the pilot shortage as pilots retire and air passenger travel rises.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 6:30 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

An interactive mobile classroom is on the move in Madison County giving students an opportunity to explore careers in aviation.

The mobile classroom calls a renovated Greyhound bus home. Non-profit FlyQuest partnered with Signature Flight Support and Huntsville International Airport to bring the simulator to life. The partners are working to end the pilot shortage as pilots retire and air passenger travel rises.

"We're looking to let them know that there are jobs such as management, accounting, all sorts of different types of things in aviation," said George Davis the General Manager of Signature Flight Support.

Students are able to get their hands on the simulators and practice flying planes, engine maintenance, and how to fly in bad weather. While the bus can only hold 10 people at a time it can be toured on site or it will come to you.

If you want the mobile bus to visit you all you have to do is go to their website and fill out the form. The mobile classroom is only able to travel in a 50 mile radius from the Huntsville International Airport.

