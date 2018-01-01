Flurries end and a Wind Advisory remains in effect from 9 AM-7 PM

Many locations in the Tennessee Valley had flurries flying around this morning where some of them may have stuck to your car windshield or patio furniture. The good news is that since we came from 60 degree weather yesterday, concrete and blacktop surfaces are way too warm to see any icy conditions, so your morning commute should be fine!

Most of the flurries will be confined to areas East of I-65, particulary the higher terrain areas, until 9 AM. A blustery Northerly wind will continue to pick up throughout the day where a Wind Advisory will go into effect for all areas East of I-65 starting at 9 AM and lasting until 7 PM as winds could sustain between 20-30 mph. That Northerly wind will usher in cooler and drier weather where we'll see plenty of sunshine, but high temperatures will struggle to climb to 50 by Monday afternoon.

We'll see temperatures remaining well below average Tuesday through Wednesday, with highs remaining in the lower 50's with overnight lows are below the freezing mark. Make sure to cover up any sensitive plants and check on your pets!

Looking for a warm up? It's coming by Thursday, where winds funnel in from the South and high temperatures climb into the lower 60's. Friday will be the pick of the week to get outside with highs near 70 under partly sunny skies.

Rain chances increase by Saturday, St. Patrick's Day, and into Sunday morning for this weekend.